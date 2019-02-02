CoinFi Market Capitalization Hits $680,995.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $680,995.00 and $27,242.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.01871018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00196522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00205187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,108,788 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.