Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.87% of Cohen & Steers worth $30,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Todd Glickson sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $216,857.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,115.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

