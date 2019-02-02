Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $17.87 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 170,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 59,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 91,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

NYSE:V opened at $140.15 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $282.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

