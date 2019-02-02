CO2 Solutions (CST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

