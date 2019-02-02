CNX Resources Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 0.85. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.26 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,223,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 1,917,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,371,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,935,000 after buying an additional 1,280,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,067,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,551,000 after buying an additional 1,271,520 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 6,789,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 893,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

