CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,280 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after acquiring an additional 742,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,422,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,468,000 after acquiring an additional 403,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of CME opened at $183.44 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $149.38 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $626,038.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,017.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,890. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

