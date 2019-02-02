CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Position Increased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CM Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 123.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

CMFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CMFN opened at $8.15 on Friday. CM Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that CM Finance Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

CM Finance Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

