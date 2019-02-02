Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 602,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,459,143 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 62,128 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 296,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

