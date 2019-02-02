Clearway Energy (CWEN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.24. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.37 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 132,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,200,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.