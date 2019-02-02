Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to report $413.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.42 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $436.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $426.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.38 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,987. The company has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 137,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

