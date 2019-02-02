Civeo (CVEO) Trading 11% Higher

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price traded up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. 955,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 635,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Civeo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The company has a market cap of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 385,809 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Civeo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,328,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 908,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Civeo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
