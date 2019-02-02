Civeo (CVEO) Trading 11% Higher

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price traded up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. 955,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 635,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Civeo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 385,809 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Civeo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,328,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 908,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Civeo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

