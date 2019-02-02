Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 on March 8th

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th.

Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

CZWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 18,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/citizens-community-bancorp-inc-czwi-to-issue-annual-dividend-of-0-20-on-march-8th.html.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.