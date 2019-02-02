Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $211.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $208.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.74.

Shares of BABA opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

