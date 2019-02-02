Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a $170.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.66.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $818.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.