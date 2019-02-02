Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic's third-quarter fiscal 2019 results exceeded estimates. The company is witnessing a solid traction in design wins and is actively engaged with a number of new and existing customers. Cirrus anticipates revenues generated by Android customers to increase year over year in the next fiscal year, backed by content gains with various OEMs. Moreover, launch of products by both new and existing customers in fiscal 2020 also makes the management optimistic. However, owing to persistent weakness in smartphone unit sales, Cirrus Logic issued a tepid guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Intensifying competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and an uncertain macroeconomic environment remain other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.11.

CRUS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.46. 777,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,274. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,768,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 144,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

