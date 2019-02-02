Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Given Under Review Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of LON:CIR traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 36.60 ($0.48). 8,435,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

