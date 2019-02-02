Cigna (CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY19 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS.

Cigna stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cigna has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $226.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cigna from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cigna from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.80.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cigna by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

