Christopher M. Lal Sells 2,757 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 2,757 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $189,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $48,876.60.

Shares of AYX opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5,621.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

