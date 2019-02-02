Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $486.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $464.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $573.00 to $527.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.13.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $527.20 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $543.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.