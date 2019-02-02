Childrens Place Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.49 Per Share (PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

PLCE stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $239,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

