Chico’s FAS (CHS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Nomura set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chico’s FAS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,151,000 after purchasing an additional 257,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,151,000 after purchasing an additional 257,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,764 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,747,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.