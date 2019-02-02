Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.84.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $387.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,189.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (BA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/chicago-partners-investment-group-llc-decreases-position-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.