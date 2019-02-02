Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,925. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Chevron stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

