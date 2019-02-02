Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to post sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $678.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $724.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $813.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,545,000 after purchasing an additional 348,733 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $12,969,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,640. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.