Cherokee (CHKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of CHKE stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Cherokee has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 227.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cherokee will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherokee stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.40% of Cherokee worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

