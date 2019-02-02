Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $42.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.