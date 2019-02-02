Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CCSL opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 82.52 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.68 ($1.22).
Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile
