Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCSL opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 82.52 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.68 ($1.22).

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

