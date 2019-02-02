ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,074 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $12.10 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $618.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $457,747.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $86,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,752 shares of company stock worth $1,033,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

