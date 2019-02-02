Chemed Co. (CHE) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 33,227.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.74, for a total value of $92,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,413.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,662 shares of company stock worth $7,259,293. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $299.68 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $243.95 and a 52-week high of $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

