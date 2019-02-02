CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion.

