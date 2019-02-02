CGI (GIB.A) PT Raised to C$97.00 at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$94.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.05.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$86.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. CGI has a twelve month low of C$61.73 and a twelve month high of C$77.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

