Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 225,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 4,396,694 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $152,565,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,090,348 shares of company stock valued at $179,400,228 over the last ninety days.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

