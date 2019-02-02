Ceridian HCM (CDAY) and Dropbox (DBX) Financial Comparison

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -2.25% 2.64% 0.50% Dropbox -38.83% -158.23% -35.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 8 6 0 2.43 Dropbox 0 4 11 0 2.73

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $34.31, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Dropbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $750.70 million 7.55 -$9.20 million N/A N/A Dropbox $1.11 billion 8.90 -$111.70 million N/A N/A

Ceridian HCM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

