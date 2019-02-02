Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Brean Capital set a $30.00 target price on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerstate Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In related news, Chairman Ernest S. Pinner purchased 1,425 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,515.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,500 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $77,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,225 shares of company stock valued at $303,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

