Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shot up 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48. 417,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,347,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,296.96% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 630,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 223,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

