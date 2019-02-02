Cedar Realty Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CDR stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Abraham Eisenstat acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 10,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $36,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,736.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

