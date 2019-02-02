Cedar Capital LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $720,993.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,943,369. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

