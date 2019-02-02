Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,863. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.40. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,440. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $76,860,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,126 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

