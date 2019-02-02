Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

