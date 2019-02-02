Cardtronics (CATM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.07. 530,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 327,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

