Cardinal Energy (CJ) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at CIBC

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.15. 244,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,240. The firm has a market cap of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.169999997627907 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.32%.

In other news, insider David Kelly bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,656.00. Also, insider Robert Ernest Law Wollmann sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$148,896.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,150 shares of company stock worth $342,741 and have sold 65,858 shares worth $180,669.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

