Carbonite Inc (CARB) CFO Sells $58,313.85 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $58,313.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Anthony Folger sold 1,631 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $41,867.77.

On Friday, November 30th, Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $45,027.45.

NASDAQ:CARB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. lowered Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,521,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 17.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

