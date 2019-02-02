Capital One Financial Weighs in on SRC Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. SRC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SRC Energy by 154.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,374.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.