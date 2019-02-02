Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $102.89 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $155,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $116,483,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,396,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,612,952,000 after acquiring an additional 542,279 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

