Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 255.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 51,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 98.6% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 91.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-shares-sold-by-eagle-global-advisors-llc.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.