Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Biogen Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $28.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.42. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $373.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Biogen has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 130.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

