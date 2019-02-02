Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Malcolm Holland III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $792,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

