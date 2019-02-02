CannabisCoin Price Down 8.2% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,719.00 and approximately $749.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

