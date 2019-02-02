Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian Pacific have gained nearly 12% in a year's time driven by the upbeat freight scenario. As in the previous quarters, freight revenues, which account for bulk of the company's top line, increased in the fourth quarter of 2018. Improvement in operating ratio is also a positive. Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to display double-digit growth in 2019. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are impressive. On the flip side, high operating expenses have been hurting the company for quite some time and the fourth quarter of 2018 was no exception. Operating expenses increased 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Dismal performance pertaining to the company's US grain portfolio is concerning as well. The company's high debt levels also add to the woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

