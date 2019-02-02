Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Holdings Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $85.03 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Holdings Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-holdings-cut-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.